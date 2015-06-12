http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/6-12-15-Lynn-edit.mp3

The injuries continue to mount for the St. Louis Cardinals, who have placed pitcher Lance Lynn on the disabled list with a right forearm strain.

“We’re optimistic this is going to be something that is just the 15 days, but we did not want to try and push through this and have this thing become larger than it had to be,” stated General Manager John Mozeliak. “I talked to him yesterday and he already was sensing improvement and I think just allowing him some time and not having to make this next start is in his best interest. Unfortunately, it’s hard to just skip one and then feel pressure to maybe throw the next so we just thought it would be easier for everybody involved to just give him the 15 days.”

The strain–or tightness as Lynn describes, is something the pitcher has been dealing with since his second start of the season and on and off since he was a teenager.

“It’s just something that you try and go through as long as you can and it’s not getting worse,” said Lynn. “If we can get it calmed down to not feel it the rest of the year, we might as well do it now.”

Lynn described the condition as something that would bother him maybe every other start and the treatment the last few days has already made a difference.

“I think there’s a way to avoid it,” continued Lynn. “I think that’s why we’re trying to make sure we can get it shutdown to where we don’t have that feeling in there and do the right treatment in between starts and kind of keep your eye on it at all times instead of just trying to ‘oh, that’s the normal’ and push between starts.”

Lynn is expecting to begin throwing either Saturday or Sunday and anticipates immediately rejoining the rotation when the required 15 days on the disabled list expires.

The move is retroactive to June 8th and Tyler Lyons has been recalled from Memphis to make Lynn’s previously scheduled start tomorrow against Kansas City.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports