The St. Louis Cardinals have announced pitcher Lance Lynn underwent Tommy John surgery earlier today in St. Louis and will miss the entire 2016 season. During the procedure, Lynn also had the ulnar nerve transposed and bone chips removed.

Lynn was on the postseason roster, however, did not pitch in the National League Divisional Series–but that was performance related, not due to injury. The right-hander had tweaked his ankle the end of August pitching against San Francisco and earlier in the season, was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a forearm strain.

The 28-year old Lynn put together his third-straight season of 30 or more starts in 2015 and is one of just 16 Major League pitchers with 175.0 or more innings pitched in each of the past four seasons. He also struck out 150 or more batters in each of those years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since 2012, Lynn’s 60 wins are the 6th most in the Major Leagues, trailing only Max Scherzer (69), Clayton Kershaw (67), Zack Greinke (66), Madison Bumgarner (65), and David Price (63).

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports