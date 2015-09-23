There wasn’t much that Lance Lynn wanted to discuss following the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, but the starter did confirm that he wouldn’t object to a move to the bullpen for the postseason.

“Whatever happens is going to happen, as long as we win–that’s all that matters,” stated Lynn on his comfort with that potential. “It’s what the playoffs are all about. If you don’t win, you don’t advance. It’s pointless to get there if you’re not going to win.”

The right-hander finished with a line of 6 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, and no walks.

Lynn would neither confirm nor deny the mechanical adjustments Mike Matheny suggested he made. And while he said there had been some issues in the past at finding the strike zone, credited Wednesday’s success with the Reds “swinging at stuff” but also said his success was not dependent on an opponent’s aggressiveness at the plate, but rather how he commands the strike zone.

It was the first scoreless start for Lynn since August 29th against San Francisco.