Instead of the Fourth of July, it seemed more like April Fool’s Day as St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny shared that Lance Lynn would have a new look at the plate for today’s game.

“We need to make sure you guys are prepared that Lance Lynn will be walking up left-handed to hit today,” announced Matheny. “He has been frustrated at his ability right-handed and so with that, he’s been practicing the last couple of weeks on his left-handed swing and it actually looks, good. So the bunting, the swinging, everything you’ll see today. Didn’t want to shock the world that anything else was going on except he’s trying something different.”

This season, Lynn was hitting .077 (2-50) and entered the game a career .086 (21-244) hitter.

“He thinks he has a better chance lefty,” added Matheny. “He asked us, so we kind of put him through the paces. Actually, bunting I was surprised how much better he looked. Which really, that’s what we’re going to ask him to do most often.”

In his first at-bat, Lynn was able to get the bunt down, however, it failed to advance the runner as Greg Garcia was ruled out on a close play at second base. Lynn then grounded out to shortstop in his final at-bat.

“In the cage, my launch angle and exit velocity are way better so I went with it,” quipped Lynn, who shared that he previously hit left-handed growing up and had begun lobbying to do so as far back as 2011.

“I didn’t strike out–first time in a couple of years I didn’t strike out in a game.”

WONG AND DUKE REHAB UPDATE



–The Cardinals announced that second baseman Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) will begin a rehab assignment beginning tomorrow, Wednesday July 5th, with Springfield (AA).

Meanwhile, pitcher Zach Duke had his rehab assignment transferred from the GCL affiliate to Palm Beach (A) today, where he will continue his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

In two GCL starts, Duke allowed a total of one hit and struck out three batters in 2.0 innings of work.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports