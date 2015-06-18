St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn is scheduled to join the team in Philadelphia tomorrow and then likely throw a bullpen session on Saturday.
The right-hander had stayed behind on the Minnesota portion of the current road trip to continue his rehab work at Busch Stadium. Lynn was placed on the disabled list due to a forearm strain retroactive to June 8th. He has been playing catch and is still on track to return to the rotation at the expiration of the 15 days.
photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports