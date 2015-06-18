Lynn Headed to Philly Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn is scheduled to join the team in Philadelphia tomorrow and then likely throw a bullpen session on Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message The right-hander had stayed behind on the Minnesota portion of the current road trip to continue his rehab work at Busch Stadium. Lynn was placed on the disabled list due to a forearm strain retroactive to June 8th. He has been playing catch and is still on track to return to the rotation at the expiration of the 15 days. photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports Print Version Submit a News Tip