St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn was pleased with Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Milwaukee, noting the bottom line of “we won–that’s all that matters” in how it compared to his last outing. But the right-hander was also cognizant of needing 99 pitches to get through his five innings of work.

“When you don’t have your best command and you get out of there with only giving up one run that helps, but I left the bullpen in a tough spot and I’ve got to be better than that,” said Lynn.

Only once did Lynn set Milwaukee down in order–his final inning– as the Brewers were able to foul off a number of pitches and work deeper into counts.

“I wasn’t sharp,” said Lynn, who threw more fastballs than in his first start of the season. “The lack of crispness may have been due to the fact it’s been a week since I pitched.”

“Right now you don’t want the extra days because you’re fresh and then when you need them at the end of the year, they won’t be there–that’s just the beauty of baseball.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The game marked the 99th career start for Lynn, who earned his 50th victory.

“It means that I’ve played for a pretty good team so far and I’m happy to be here,” downplayed Lynn of the milestone.

–Both Matt Holliday (7 games) and Jhonny Peralta (10) extended their hitting streaks. Holliday singled in Matt Carpenter and Jason Heyward for RBIs in the 1st inning and Peralta singled and scored in the 4th inning.

–Yadier Molina had three hits on the night, raising his average to .240.

–While the teams each added another miscue to go with their four errors combined in the first game of the series, both the Cardinals and Brewers turned in some defensive highlights as Jason Heyward showed off his cannon from right field on a throw which nearly nailed Gerardo Parra at second base and Ryan Braun made a difficult catch in right field to rob Holliday of a double.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports