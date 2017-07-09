(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals closed out the season before the All-Star break with a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets as Lance Lynn allowed just three hits in 7.0 scoreless innings of work.

“I actually felt terrible, but the results were good so you can’t beat it,” said Lynn afterwards. “Sinker was good. Mixed the ball in and out. Really, I was able to keep them off-balance with the fastball, changed speeds with it so it worked out well.”

The switch-hitting pitcher struck out two batters, which moved him past Harry “The Cat” Brecheen (857) into 11th place on the Cardinals all-time strikeouts list.

The win also improved Lynn’s record to 7-6 on the season, his most wins before the All-Star break since winning in 11 in both 2012 and 2013.

NOT GOING ANYWHERE??



–Who knows what could happen between now and the MLB trade deadline of July 31st, but Lynn is confident today’s outing was not his last in the uniform at Busch Stadium.

“I don’t see that happening,” he said with a smile. “This being my last start in a Cardinals uniform at Busch? No, I do not see that being the case.”

Lynn is eligible to become a free agent at the end of this season and after the All-Star break, the Cardinals have a 10-game road trip before they return to Busch Stadium on July 24th.

With the post-break rotation announced as Mike Leake, Lynn, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, and Michael Wacha that would put Lynn in line to start home games on July 25th and July 30th, the day before the trade deadline.

PHAM HIP TIGHTNESS



–After going three for three at the plate with two singles and a 2-run homer, Tommy Pham left the game in the 7th inning due to right hip tightness.

“A little precaution,” said Pham. “I didn’t feel like I needed to push through something, I thought it would be best just to leave the game and get some treatment because my hip was tight.”

The hip issue is not a new one for Pham.

“It’s been tight for like two weeks,” he shared. “When I made that diving catch for Waino, I landed on my hip. I’ve just been playing. I just play. Then today, it was tight so I told the trainer and I told Mike, I wanted him to take me out so I could get some treatment. I thought it was a smart move to make.”

Rest is recommended and the outfielder is expecting to be ready to go after the All-Star break.

“They said my quad is tight,” continued Pham. “My erectus–I know all about that because I tore it in ’15, but my other erectus is tight and is causing this hip, it’s all connected. It’s causing my hip to be tight as well.”

“It got tighter and I didn’t want to push it,” said Pham. “We were up 5-0 so I thought it would be smart to just not push it.”

MORE FROM DEJONG

–Rookie Paul DeJong capped off his weekend series with two more hits, including a solo home run in the 4th inning. He has hit .600 (12-20) in this 6-game hitting strek. DeJong’s 8 extra base hits against the Mets this weekend, is the most ever by a Cardinals player in a 3-game series.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports; Brian Stull-STLBaseballWeekly.com