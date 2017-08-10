(Busch Stadium) Humor and sarcasm may not officially be part of the MLB concussion protocol, but they both suggested Lance Lynn was his usual self after the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher was hit in the head by a line drive in tonight’s 8-6 victory over Kansas City.

“I thought it should’ve been caught,” quipped Lynn afterwards. “Whoever’s closest should’ve caught it.”

The play occurred in the top of the 3rd inning, when Lorenzo Cain shot a liner that glanced off Lynn and ricocheted into centerfield for a single.

Trainers and Mike Matheny met with Lynn on the mound, who threw a couple of warm-up pitches and stayed in the game.

“The trainers went through the protocol on the field,” said Matheny. “Lance, he’s a tough kid and we know that…He went through the protocol between innings, just went through it again, went through all the testing and everything has come back negative. But we’ll continue to run him through testing here for the next day or so too, but everything so far, the medical team is very positive. You never like to see that happen, but he responded well.”

Asked what kind of questions he was asked for protocol, Lynn showed once he again he was his usual self.

“I don’t remember,” he answered with a smile, adding that he was not in any pain. “Nope, I’ve got a hard head–ask the manager.”

RALLY CAT = GRAND SLAM?

–The day after the Rally Cat made his debut and Yadier Molina followed with a grand slam, the trick was essentially repeated as the Cardinals used their video board to highlight a Rally Cat Break and Dexter Fowler took the next pitch over the wall for a grand slam.

“Just something to hit, something to drive and got it first pitch,” said Fowler of his approach. “I just talked to Mabes about it. We bounced some things off each other. I’m not going to tell you who won, but we had a healthy conversation so it was awesome.”

This marked the first time in six years the Cardinals had players hit grand slams in back-to-back games. Albert Pujols and Jake Westbrook did so in 2011.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports