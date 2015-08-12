Name: Lyla Rose Marie Yon

Parents: Samantha Mitchell and Justin Yon of Hartford

Weight: 8 lbs

Length: 19 1/2 in

Birthdate: 7/8/15

Time: 1:55

Hospital: Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Melissa Baglin Troy, Scotty Mitchell of Granite City, Valeria Yon of Hartford, Ray Yon of Hartford

Great Grandparents: Terry Pingel of Granite City, Walter Pingel of Collinsville, Connie Mitchell of Granite City and Jack Mitchell of Granite City.

