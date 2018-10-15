Lydia Hemmings and Seth Lipe.

EDWARDSVILLE - Lydia Hemmings and Seth Lipe are the new queen and king of Edwardsville High School.

The two were announced at Saturday's coronation ceremony as part of the homecoming celebration.

Hemmings is a very successful EHS swimmer/diver, while Lipe is a standout boys tennis player.

