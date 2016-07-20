Lydia Belle Bernard
July 20, 2016 11:01 AM July 20, 2016 11:23 AM
Name: Lydia Belle Bernard
Parents: Sandy and Kevin Bernard of Maryville
Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Time : 4:41 PM
Date: July 11, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Evangeline Rei Bernard (2)
Grandparents: Colleen Walter, Godfrey; Sherry Bernard, Chesterfield, MO; Walter Bernard, Madison
Great Grandparents: Imogene Walter, Brighton; Peggy Bernard, Arnold, MO
