Name: Lydia Belle Bernard

Parents: Sandy and Kevin Bernard of Maryville

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Time : 4:41 PM

Date: July 11, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Evangeline Rei Bernard (2)

Grandparents: Colleen Walter, Godfrey; Sherry Bernard, Chesterfield, MO; Walter Bernard, Madison

Great Grandparents: Imogene Walter, Brighton; Peggy Bernard, Arnold, MO

 

