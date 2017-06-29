ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Associationhas allocated$415,000 in funding for need-based scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

The assistance, which is administered through LESA's Building Blocks Scholarship Program, will benefit students at eight Lutheran schools in Illinois, including Good Shepherd and Holy Cross in Collinsville; Unity Lutheran Christian in East St. Louis; Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville; St. John's in Red Bud; St. Paul's in Troy;and Zion Lutheran schools in Bethalto and Bellev ille.

The application and award process for the 2017-18 school year is underway and will continue throughout the summer until the funds are exhausted. The assistance is available to students of all faiths in grades K-8. Last year, 1 out of 8 children attending a LESA school received assistance from Building Blocks.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We give thanks to God and to our many donors and long-time supporters who help make tuition assistance possible for so many families in our community," said Sue Nahmensen, CEO of LESA.

Financial support for Building Blocks is provided by LESA's major fundraising events, including "Brew in the Lou" at Francis Park, scheduled for Oct. 14, 2017, and LESA's annual dinner-auction "A Night for Kids", held in April. Donors can also support students through named endowments that designate funds for a specific use, such as scholarships. To learn about the numerous options available for supporting Lutheran school students, contact Katherine Auble, LESA's Director of Fund Development and Marketing, at(314) 200-0797, or kauble@lesastl.org.

More than 9,000 children attend LESA member Lutheran schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, making Lutheran schools the second-largest private school system in the Bi-State area. A Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, LESA represents 35 elementary schools and four high schools - including four National Blue Ribbon Schools - and five related agencies. For more information and a list of member schools, visit www.LESAstl.org.

More like this: