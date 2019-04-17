GODFREY - LungSmarter Foundation welcomes you and your family to the Spring Super Saturday's Events, held on the first and third Saturdays in May, that's May 4 and May 18, 2019.

On May 4, a unique children's learning experience is scheduled by the Madison County 911 Emergency Services Department.

On May 18, there will be adult "hands-on" CPR training by Godfrey Fire Protection District.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.

Kohl’s Community employees, Alton Store, Team Captain is Kim Willis and many more will participate.

Times:

9:30 am – Free registration begins

10:00 AM – Inter-active Programs

11:00 AM – Celebration Meal

12:30 PM – Closing

"Join our discussion with your personal trials, courage, fears for your child’s overall health, future goals & aspirations!," Jaris Waide, an organizer of the event, said. "Enjoy our Celebration Meal, Bill Perkins: Franklin Lodge #25, donated by LungSmarter."

"Join Godfrey’s Fire Chief, Erik Kamberian, by exploring Fire Truck capabilities.

Plus, LungSmarter events are honoring our local Fire Protection Districts."

Fund-raising:

LungSmarter fund-raising efforts to supply local Fire Districts with disposable medical supplies, which are rushed to the scene, after residents call 911, to save lives when every minute counts!

Donations mail directly to Stifel, for LungSmarter, 121 Market Street, Alton, IL 62002.

"Join us, volunteer, have fun making a difference for our community!" Waide said.

Website: LungSmarter.Com

E-Mail:jaris@piasanet.com

Goal: $8,000 (Tax deductible, allowed by law)

Motto: “Everybody has a right to breathe!”

PROCLAMATION

SUPPORT OF LungSmarter Foundation Day

MAY 4, 2019

VILLAGE OF GODFREY, ILLINOIS

WHEREAS, LungSmarter Foundation Corporation is dedicated to continuous promotion of children’s vital overall wellness and suppressing chronic diseases, such as asthma; and promotion of techniques of proper hydration, eating and good nutrition, along with fitness, and related programs;

WHEREAS, LungSmarter Foundation Corporation shall provide children’s education and LungSmarter Health Tips, vital free assistance to children with asthma, and 911 emergency service training;

WHEREAS, LungSmarter Foundation Corporation shall also provide information for overall wellness including asthma, food allergies, preventatives, measurables, triggers, and training and shall provide children’s asthma education programs for school districts and school assemblies, but not limited to this scope;

WHEREAS, “Everyone has a right to Breathe”;

WHEREAS, the Month of May the LungSmarter Foundation will host two events: a unique children's learning experience by Madison County 911 emergency Services Department & May 18, 2019 adult "hands-on" CPR training by Godfrey's Fire Protection District;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Michael J. McCormick , President of the Village of Godfrey do hereby proclaim May 4, 2019, LungSmarter Foundation Day in the Village of Godfrey, Madison County, Illinois.

