GODFREY - The LungSmarter Foundation Walk, in cooperation with the Godfrey Park and Recreation Department, is Saturday, May 5.

The Saturday event is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Godfrey. There will be plenty of family activities including a puppet show. The Godfrey Fire Protection will be present with its truck and Madison County 911 Emergency Telephone reps will also be on hand.

Jaris Waide, LungSmarter’s president, has served as an inspiration to many with asthma issues since she encountered speech and vision problems after an acute asthma attack. She has organized lung awareness walks and activities in the region for many years, with the hopes of educating others of what to do during these type of attacks.

“We are continuing an annual tradition with the event on Saturday, May 5 in Glazebrook Park at the Concession Stand,” Wade said. “What I’m most enthused about is the newly created opening, a children’s puppet show, as a learning tool, distributing finger puppets to all the kids to make it interactive! This Puppet Show ought to be videotaped, as a live performance! The lead performers are with an SIUE Foundation, SouthWest Asthma Awareness Coalition.”

Waide said SIUE accepted the challenge to perform the puppet show that will include what is asthma, what is it to have asthma, what is it like having asthma or trouble breathing; RX, inhalers and nebulizers.

Waide emphasized it is so important to know what to do in an attack, because in a true emergency, literally seconds count. There will be a celebration meal after the event.

Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Todd Strubhart said he was ecstatic to host the long event.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with this group, the LungSmarter Foundation,” he said. “This event brings awareness to a situation that affects anyone early childhood to senior citizens. Glazebrook Park is a great venue for individuals to walk the two-plus miles or whatever course they have set up and the collaboration with the community will be phenomenal.”

Strubhart said any organization wishing to have an event like the LungSmarter one can contact the Parks and Rec Department at (618) 466-1483 and ask for him.

