GODFREY - The LungSmarter Foundation continued to spread asthma awareness Saturday morning during the LungSmarter Foundation Asthma Education and Awareness Walk at Glazebrook Park.

Firemen from the Godfrey Fire Protection District were in attendance displaying some of the life-saving devices they carry on their trucks and 911 system representatives teaching children how to make emergency calls.

Jaris Waide, LungSmarter’s president, has served as an inspiration to many with asthma issues since encountering speech and vision problems after suffering an asthma attack herself. Waide has organized lung awareness walks and activities in the region for many years educating parents, teachers and children on what to do in case of an asthma attack.

LungSmarter strives to raise awareness and funds to benefit children in need to ensure kids can breath easy. For more information or to donate contact LungSmarter president Jaris Waide at jaris@piasanet.com.

