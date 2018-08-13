LungSmarter Foundation hits goal with May 5 event Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jaris Waide, President of LungSmarter Foundation, with Captain Tom Wills, Godfrey's Fire Protection District, display a check with funds raised from the May 5, LungSmarter Foundation Event, at Glazebrook Park. Article continues after sponsor message Waide said the fund-raising hit the goal of $5,000. Print Version Submit a News Tip