LungSmarter Foundation hits goal with May 5 event
August 13, 2018 3:44 PM August 13, 2018 3:46 PM
Listen to the story
Jaris Waide, President of LungSmarter Foundation, with Captain Tom Wills, Godfrey's Fire Protection District, display a check with funds raised from the May 5, LungSmarter Foundation Event, at Glazebrook Park.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Waide said the fund-raising hit the goal of $5,000.