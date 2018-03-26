Hello to greater RiverBender Community:

This is a direct Shout Out - to children, parents, care-givers, teachers & area residents!

LungSmarter Foundation, newly created local Non-Profit, is promoting continuous asthma education & LungSmarter Health-Tips, with an event May 5, Glazebrook Park, Concession Stand, prompt start at 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Join in!

LungSmarter Foundation is not going to sit on the side lines, this year, just hoping for progress!

LungSmarter is going to fight back for our kids & continue to fund-raise to benefit those in need, to save lives & help kids to breathe easier!

We’re not going to stand-down– why thousands of our children continue to struggle to catch their breath, while parents struggle with medical bills, healthcare expenses & juggle to pay for multiple RX, such as daily pills, inhalers, nebulizers, ect.

Plus, how about those hospitalizations! Those expensive mad dashes to the closest ER for an emergency breathing treatment…

All the while, children continue to miss school days & suffer with breathing difficulties, officially diagnosed asthmatic or not, huge numbers of our kids deal with breathing difficulties, allergic reactions to dust, specific foods, smoke, air pollution, animals, products or suddenly find out that exercising or laughing can cause shortness of breath, mild or severe breathing difficulties… Sometimes – life threatening situations, these numbers of kids involved are increasing, seemingly, every few years, thousands impacted!

The situation is becoming almost routine, forcing a quick grab for an inhaler, for breathing relief!

Or, forcing an emergency call to 911 – because coughing, gagging, can’t breathe, when minutes count – call 911 – please know the address, in the event of requiring to dispatch an emergency vehicle or local fire truck to rush emergency medical assistance for safety, to save a life!

Many of you know, well, this frightening predicament for your child, your grand child or for yourself….

If you have been nodding your head, understanding these frightening moments, join our team LungSmarter Foundation, get involved in a learning experience, for children of all ages!

Our local team is honoring an Annual Spring multi-year event since 2000, then, with a team named “A” is for Asthma!!

It’s been a commitment & tradition, for the Annual Alphabet Walkers!

This year, the team is on “R!”

“R” is for Revitalize, with proper Hydration, eating good nutrition, along with doing regular Fitness - Right for you!

Free Registration!

The agenda includes talking about preventatives, measurables, triggers & more!

Details: Event Date: Saturday, May 5

Time: 10 AM to 12 PM

Location: Glazebrook Park, Concession Stand, Godfrey, IL USA

Professional Program: Anatomy of an Asthma Attack, Learn what to do, in a true emergency – when minutes count!

Share your personal experiences, feel the comraderie!

Enjoy the Celebration Meal provided.

Learn how to donate to LungSmarter Foundation!

Need more event details:

E-Mail Contact: jaris@piasanet.com

Bonus: Meet the dedicated team of volunteers creating LungSmarter Foundation, because this is the same basic team that was involved in 2000 - picking-up newcomers & new donors along the way. These folks know the potential dangers of an asthma related crisis or food allergy attacks, having a family member or a friend living with breathing difficulties, respiratory conditions…

Join this resilient team of volunteers, to benefit Madison County children, shouting out to a new generation!

After all, if your child can’t breathe, what else matters?

Sincerely, Jaris Waide, President, LungSmarter Foundation

