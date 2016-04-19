ALTON - Lieutenant’s Bryan and Teri Ellison are pleased to announce their Soup, Suds, Salvation, & Service luncheon to highlight homelessness from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2016 at the Alton Salvation Army.

According to Lieutenant Bryan Ellison, “This is a uniquely designed lunch that will bring community members together with members of our homeless community and those recently served by the Alton Corps.” Ellison added, “We hope that the conversations that are shared over lunch will provide new insights and an appreciation that we are all just one lost job, one poor decision, one life circumstance away from being in a similar situation ourselves.”

Herman Allen, Director of the Booth House Homeless Shelter will be the guest speaker at the Luncheon, and Holly Allen, Social Service Director will share information about the Salvation Army’s “Pathways of Hope” program. According to Ms. Allen, “Pathways of Hope is an exciting new program of the Salvation Army that assists our families in a holistic way to get healthy and back on their feet as productive members of society.” Alton High School Choral Students under the direction of Mr. Joe Foltz will also be providing musical entertainment for the lunch.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and include lunch for yourself and lunch for a member of the community’s homeless population or those recently served by the Alton Salvation Army. Group seating for 3 or 4 (for a business, church, or organization) is also available and may be requested at the time your reservations are made. Advance reservations are required for the event and may be made with Melissa at the Alton Corps by calling 618-465-7764. RSVP’s are appreciated by Wednesday, April 20. Lunch will be a simple menu of soups made by Salvation Army Staff members, salad & dessert.

According to Greg Gelzinnis, Director of Community Outreach for the Alton Corps, “Everyone in attendance will also receive a Salvation Army Mug (which we will use for serving the soup) that will be used by members of the homeless community for water or coffee or cocoa when the weather gets cold, and for our community members in attendance, we hope it’s a reminder of the lessons learned and relationships made during the lunch.” He added, “We are also encouraging our community attendees to bring soap, shampoo, and other hygiene items with them to the lunch which we will distribute as needs arise.”

All proceeds from the lunch will go towards the Alton Corps continuing efforts in assisting the homeless and those in need in our community. For additional information, contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-465-7764.

