ALTON - Diet and nutrition affect virtually all aspects of a person’s health. Eating a healthy, balanced diet has been shown to reduce the risk of a myriad of health conditions.

Just as important, sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining optimal mental health by impacting various mental processes, including mood regulation, cognitive functioning, and emotional well-being. Research has consistently highlighted the significant connection between sleep and mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

That’s why, in recognition of May as National Mental Health Awareness Month, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center (1 St. Anthony’s Way, Alton) is hosting an upcoming “lunch & learn” program exploring the link between mental health, nutrition, and sleep hygiene.

This “lunch & learn” program will be held on Thursday, May 23, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Psychological Services Department group training room. The “lunch and learn” session is free and lunch will be provided, but registration is required due to limited seating.

Registration can be completed by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-the-link-between-mental-health-nutrition-and-sleep-hygiene-tickets-891176923167.

An interdisciplinary panel of presenters encompassing OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services, Nutrition Services, and Sleep Services departments will provide a dynamic learning opportunity to explore the power of nutrition and sleep hygiene in promoting and maintaining an individual’s mental health.

The interdisciplinary panel of presenters will include:

Staci Knox, Staci M. Knox, LCSW, Manager, Psychological Services

Ari Lakritz, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist

Frances Young, PT, Manager, Rehabilitation and Sleep Services

Ginger Becker, RD, LDN, Supervisor, Nutrition Services

Jill C. Schreiber, LCSW, PhD, Psychotherapist, Psychological Services

Participants will learn the connections between mental well-being, the food individuals eat, and the quality of sleep. The “lunch and learn” session will be informative and shed light on how these factors influence each other. Attendees will acquire practical tips and strategies to improve their overall health and well-being.

More information on this program can be obtained by contacting Trudy Bodenbach, business development specialist, OSF Saint Anthony’s, via email at trudy.e.bodenbach@osfhealthcare.org or by calling/texting (618) 946-9131.

