David Link, owner of Lumpy’s Restaurant, was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January of 2011, is available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation.

MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees were eligible to receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines had been met and approved. The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program.

Lumpy’s Restaurant was able to use the $5,000 they received to upgrade their existing Heating/AC. Other qualifying projects include lighting, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or in unincorporated Macoupin County. The City of Gillespie is a MEDP member, making any business within their city limits eligible for reimbursement.

Lumpy’s Restaurant located at 208 S. Macoupin, Gillespie and is currently under renovation. His future plans include an additional dining area and beer garden.

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

