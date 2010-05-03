(Edwardsville, IL) – The Luminaria Ceremony, held during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, offers an opportunity to celebrate and remember. Luminaria will be lit at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois on Friday, June 18, 2010 at 9:00 pm to celebrate the lives of those who have had cancer and to remember loved ones lost to the disease.

Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is an overnight event that brings together the community to celebrate, remember and fight back against cancer. A highlight of the evening is the Luminaria Ceremony, held after dark to honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle against cancer. Luminaria, paper bags bearing the name of individuals that are filled with sand and a candle, line the track and continue to burn throughout the night. Luminaria are available, for a donation of $10.00 each, by calling Mandie Sidener at618.288.2320 or mandie.sidener@cancer.org.

“Luminaria provides a visible reminder to Relay participants. It is a wonderful way to honor or remember a special friend or loved one.” said Vicki Welch, luminaria chairperson. “It is incredible moving to see the entire area lit and shine especially when you know that each glowing light represents someone very special.”

Relay For Life of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon raises funds for cancer research, community educational programs, advocacy initiatives, and support services for area patients and their families. To learn more about Relay For Life, contact the American Cancer Society at 800.227.2345 or visit www.cancer.org.



About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society combines an unyielding passion with nearly a century of experience to save lives and end suffering from cancer. As a global grassroots force with more than 100,000 volunteers in Illinois and millions elsewhere, we fight for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. We save lives by helping people stay well, by helping people get well, by finding cures and by fighting back. As the nation’s largest non-governmental investor in cancer research, we turn what we know about cancer into what we do. As a result, more than 11 million people in America who have had cancer, and countless more who have avoided it, will be celebrating birthdays this year. To learn more or get help, call us any time at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

