ROXANA - The 2024 Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare will be held on June 8th at the Roxana Community Park. Each year the Relay event features a Luminaria Ceremony dedicated to the honor of cancer survivors and to the memory of those who lost their battles. Luminaria bags honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminarias bags decorated with names of the people they’re dedicated to.

The Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 9:15 p.m. on June 8th, at which time all activities cease and everything goes silent. Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is illuminated in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.

The Ceremony will also include a breaking of the glow sticks presentation along with the reading of the names of each person honored and remembered by Luminaria at the Relay For Life event.

Luminaria are available for a donation of $10 each. Relay For Life of Riverbend presented by OSF HealthCare is set to take place on Saturday, June 8th at Roxana Community Park from 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM. For more information on the event or to dedicate a Luminaria please visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendIL.

