ALTON - Clinton, Ia., LumberKings pitching held the Alton River Dragons to four hits while striking out a combined seven as the LumberKings got a split of a two-game set in Alton with a 5-1 win over the River Dragons in a Prospect League baseball game played Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The LumberKings jumped in front early with a two-run opening inning, with Alton scoring what turned out to be its only run in the home half of the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1. Clinton extended its lead with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take their 5-1 win and the split in the series.

Brady Mutz had two of the hits for the River Dragons, while Andrew Nigut and Gabe Briones had the other hits on the evening. Aren Alvarez started on the mound for Alton and pitched five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on six hits, walking three and striking out two. Parker Johnson pitched one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits, walking two and fanning one, with Tyler Bell throwing an inning-and-a-third, walking one and striking out three and Civic Memorial's Brandon Hampton tossed the final inning-and-two-thirds, walking one and fanning one.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joe Gabel started for Clinton, throwing four innings and giving up a run on three hits, walking one and striking out three, while Jacob Lodge pitched the final five innings, allowing only one hit while walking three and fanning four.

The River Dragons are now 11-15 on the year, and travel to CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. to play the Hoots Saturday night at 6:35 p.m., then conclude the week with a home game against the Quincy Gems Sunday afternoon at 4:35 p.m. After having their regular Monday off, Alton travels to Burlington, Ia., to meet the Bees in a 6:30 p.m. start on Tuesday, then host the Bees at Lloyd Hopkins Field Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., then play at home against the Hoots Thursday, also at 6:35 p.m., travel back to O'Fallon on Friday against the Hoots in a 6:35 p.m. start, then host the Cape Catfish in a Fourth of July weekend two-game set Saturday and Sunday, with both games starting at 4:35 p.m.

More like this: