EDWARDSVILLE – Luke Padesky of St. Louis, a member of the Run Well Racing Team, made a bit of history Saturday evening as a part of TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival in downtown Edwardsville.

He was the winner of the Elite division of the inaugural Downtown Dash, a foot race which was added to the program of bicycle races, running the two-lap event along the closed street course used for the bicycle races in 6:41.

“I just wanted to go in, hang out in like about second place,” Padesky said shortly after the conclusion of the race, “then just wait until the last 50 meters and kick. You’re racing for money at one like this, so it’s not about all-out speed, it’s not about running the time, it’s strictly about place. So, yeah, I was racing for first place.”

Padesky felt good about winning the event, and had high praise for it.

“I feel good,” Padesky said. “I came in, did what I wanted to do, and awesome event. I hope they do this again next year, hopefully a few more people will turn out for it, because this is a really, really neat event here.”

And of course, Padesky had much fun with the race.

“Yeah, that’s definitely always one of the biggest parts,” Padesky said. “It’s just a fun event out here in Edwardsville, so yeah, just looking to have fun, win a little money, and go out and run a good race.”

Padesky’s fall schedule is filling up quickly. He’s planning on running both a 5K and a half-marathon (13.1 miles) in St. Louis next weekend, including more races. And it all leads up to him racing in the CMO Financial Group Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, which will be held Nov. 3. Padesky is looking forward to being in the race and doing well.

“Yeah, that’s definitely the goal,” Padesky said. “I’d like to run 2:36 or better in the full marathon there. Still, just training hard, getting in a lot of mileage. I wasn’t sure how my legs would feel tonight, but they held up and performed the way I wanted them to.”

And Padesky made sure to thank race director Brian Mulhall along with other sponsors and his team.

“Thanks to the race director, Final Lap Race Management, obviously thanks to Run Well and New Balance,” Padesky said.

