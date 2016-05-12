Luke Motley had a big day on Tuesday, winning a key singles match and combining for a doubles win to help propel Edwardsville to a team triumph over Belleville West. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Luke Motley and Erik Weiler combine in doubles for Edwardsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

 

EDWARDSVILLESenior Luke Motley had one of the best matches of the day on Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville High School tennis courts, prevailing over Sam Calhoun 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 5 singles in a crucial victory.

 

Tuesday's match was the last regular season competition for Motley, a strong player all four years, on the EHS tennis courts. Edwardsville’s boys tennis team topped Belleville West 6-3 Tuesday to move its record to 20-5 overall.

 

“Luke Motley has been great,” Tigers coach Dave Lipe said of his graduating senior. “He has been a tremendous kid and is an outstanding, honest, hard-working student.”

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Zach Trimpe won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 over Belleville West’s Drew Boyles. Alex Gray won his No. 2 singles match for the Tigers 6-0, 6-2. The Tigers’ Eric Weiler won at No. 3 singles by a 6-0, 6-0 score. Edwardsville’s Seth Lipe fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, while Carson Ware also bowed at No. 6 singles by a 6-2, 2-6, 16-14 margin.

 

Trimpe-Gray captured No. 1 doubles for the Tigers by a 6-2, 6-2 triumph. Weiler-Motley blanked their No. 2 doubles opponents. Seth Lipe-Ware lost at No. 3 doubles by a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 margin.

 

Edwardsville hosts the Southwestern Conference doubles and singles tournament on Friday and Saturday.

 

 

More like this:

Jun 10, 2024 - Emotional Victory as Erb and Rabjohns Shine at Bud Simpson Open; Edwardsville's Koons-Colbert Capture Women's Doubles

May 23, 2024 - Tigers Notch Three Opening Wins In State Boys Tennis Tournament

May 23, 2024 - Marquette, Triad Boys Tennis Players Remain Alive At IHSA 1A State Tennis

Apr 10, 2024 - Tigers Thump O'Fallon 9-0 In SWC Boys Tennis Match At Edwardsville

May 13, 2024 - Edwardsville Sweeps Through Field To Win 23rd Straight Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tournament, Redbirds Place Fourth  

 