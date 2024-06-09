EDWARDSVILLE - Senior outfielder Luke Haddix was one of the key players for the baseball team at Granite City High School this past season.

Haddix hit .310 for the Warriors this season and was a sparkplug at the plate for the team. He is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month.

Haddix sees himself as one the Warriors leaders, setting example for his teammates, and encouraging them when things don't go quite as planned.

"I see myself as a leader," Haddix said. "And I think I have a pretty high baseball IQ. I like to pass that along to my teammates, and help them as much as I can."

As one of the Warriors' better hitters, Haddix also has a good philosophy and approach to hitting.

"A lot of times, I'm just looking for fastballs," Haddix said. "I try to stay athletic in the box, and put a barrel on something."

Again, congrats to Luke on his honor as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month for the Warriors.

