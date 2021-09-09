ALTON - Some have inquired about ticket prices of the Alton Expo Carnival 2021, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Ticket prices for groups of tickets and single-ride tickets are below.

The Alton Expo kicked off Wednesday night. The major Alton event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, then 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Luehrs' Ideal Rides, owned by Andy Schoendienst, nephew of St. Louis Cardinals' legend "Red," Schoendist, provides the rides, food, and games. The rides are adapted for young children to adults, Schoendist said. More to come with a full interview with Andy Wednesday night at the Expo.

Luehrs' Ideal Rides finished the entertainment Wednesday morning for the 5 p.m. opening last night. The entertainment will also be outstanding. The Lone Rangers kicked off the music off at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for all rides are as follows:

Thursday Night Family Day Ticket Sale:

12 tickets for $20, a $4 savings, 24 tickets for $40, $8 savings, or $2 for each ticket.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Ticket Prices:

22 tickets are $25; 44 tickets are $50, 88 tickets are $100. Rides take two or more tickets. The single-ride price is $1.50. No refunds will be given after tickets are purchased.

BAND LINE UP:

Thursday, Sept. 9 - JustIN Time Party Band, 7 PM

Friday, Sept. 10 - Smokin' Lion Band, 6 PM & The Dirty Muggs, 8 PM

Saturday, Sept. 11 - DJ MiKeith, 6 PM & Platinum Rock Legends, 8 PM

Sunday, Sept. 12 - Flip the Frog,1 PM

More like this: