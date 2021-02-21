FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 46, GRANITE CITY 29: Father McGivney Catholic held the lead all the way through in defeating Granite at home.

The Griffins jumped to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first, then extended it to 30-13 at halftime, then 37-19 after the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 9-8 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Charlize Luehmann led McGivney with 16 points, with Anna McKee scoring 13 points, Mary Harkins had six points, Rachel Maller five, Alexis Bond had four points and Julia Stobie had two points.

Kaylyn White led Granite with 16 points, with Leah Hale and Ella Stepanek scoring four points each, Sophia Dutko and Claire Sykes had two points each and Gwyneth Hale scored a single point.

The Griffins are now 2-0, while the Warriors are 0-3.

