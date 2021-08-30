ALTON - The Lucy Haskell Playhouse plans a special finale from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 11, with a special community event. This will be the last open house of the season, and the organizers wanted to have a day entitled "Lucy Haskell lends a hand."

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that killed almost 3,000 Americans in New York City, Virginia, and Shanksville, Penn., there will be activities nationwide. The 20th anniversary of the terror attacks makes this year even more special.

"We will remember 9-11 with our day of service by asking individuals to donate nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Food Crisis Center in Alton," Margaret Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Lucy Haskell Playhouse said. "Hand-held flags will be given to donors as our thanks for helping those less fortunate as we remember that day by demonstrating service to others. Please help us get this information out so we can make a positive impact on those in need."

Hopkins said organizers hope to receive non-perishable food items that can be donated to the Crisis Food Center.

"I think is an appropriate way to remember those in the September 11 attacks," Hopkins said. "We will fulfill some of the needs of the less fortunate at the Crisis Food Center."

