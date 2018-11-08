FOSTERBURG - A one-car accident Thursday morning in Fosterburg was nearly tragic.

The one occupant of an overturned Honda was able to walk away from the grizzly scene after being treated on site by firefighters from the Fosterburg Fire Protection District. Firefighter Nathan Williams said the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. on Harris Lane. The name of the occupant is not being released at this time, and Williams said he was unsure of the cause of the accident at this time.

He does know it could have been a lot worse, though.

"If that pipe was a few inches longer..." he said.

