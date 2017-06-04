EAST ALTON - Gaming parlors and cafes are exploding across the State of Illinois since gaming was legalized, but Lucky Jack's promises something different than the rest.

Firstly, Lucky Jack's owner Rachael Coleman said the cafe has a top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art 52 inch screen on one machine with as many as 33 games loaded into it. Coleman said her location also provides privacy to gamers, with a secluded area for games. She said people do not stand behind each other while they are gaming, which she said provides a more comfortable experience for those who are participating.

"We also have more comfortable chairs and light snack food is available as well," Coleman said. "Here, you walk in and don't see the games. It's a bit more secluded. If people want to do gaming a bit more privately, they can do that here. We also have a much different design than other places. Nobody is standing behind you watching you play, and people are a little more comfortable with that."

To reward customers, Coleman said Lucky Jack's does drawings every month. People coming to play the machines may put their names on tickets, which are then tossed into a bucket. At the beginning of the month, a drawing takes place live on Facebook.

In June, Coleman said Lucky Jack's will be collecting tickets for the giveaway of a big-screen television - valued at an estimated $500.

"Each time they come in and play, they can get their name on a ticket and put it in the bucket," she said. "We will do a July drawing on Facebook live. The winner doesn't have to be present to win."

