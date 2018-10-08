Name: Lucia Prudence Hammons

Parents: Jason and Leah (Robins) Hammons of Port Wentworth, Georgia

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz

Birth Length: 19 3/4 inches

Date: October 2, 2018

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 8:03 a.m.

Hospital: Memorial Hospital, Savannah, GA

Siblings: Kortney Ventimiglia (24), Mia Hammons (7)

Grandparents: Keith Robins of Wood River, Mark Hammons of Meadowbrook, Ellen and Rob Rose of Alton

Great Grandparents: Judy Bornes of Alton, Paul Honaker of Godfrey

 