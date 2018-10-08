Lucia Prudence Hammons
Parents: Jason and Leah (Robins) Hammons of Port Wentworth, Georgia
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 19 3/4 inches
Date: October 2, 2018
Time: 8:03 a.m.
Hospital: Memorial Hospital, Savannah, GA
Siblings: Kortney Ventimiglia (24), Mia Hammons (7)
Grandparents: Keith Robins of Wood River, Mark Hammons of Meadowbrook, Ellen and Rob Rose of Alton
Great Grandparents: Judy Bornes of Alton, Paul Honaker of Godfrey