Name: Lucas Scott Humiston

Parents: Catherine Seehausen & Joshua Humiston

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7 lbs. 14 oz.

Birthdate:  5/7/2015

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 11:01 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Steve & Nancy Humiston of Alton and Julie Huch of East Alton

Great-Grandparents:  Floyd & Della Baker of Alton, Bob & Darlene Lucas of Dow and Otto & Rose Huch of East Alton

 