CHICAGO — Lt. Governor Stratton's statement: "Today, we mourn the loss of legendary civil rights activist and historian Timuel Black. In over a century of life and service, Timuel Black paved the way for justice and equity through his incredible work.

"He will forever be embedded in history as a champion for the downtrodden. Timuel Black was a beacon, helping to guide the city, state, and country in the direction of progress. From his work organizing Chicago for the 1963 March on Washington to fighting for voting rights here in Illinois, he changed the world one step at a time. That spirit lives on to this day and should inspire us all.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Timuel Black was a force. He continued to shine a light on the causes he held close and taught us how we could change the future for the better by understanding the past. Timuel Black was a World War II veteran, an organizer, an educator; most of all, he was a hero.

"May we pray for Timuel Black’s family and all who loved him during this difficult time. Let us be strong for them the way he was always strong for us. Timuel Black’s legacy lives on, may he rest in power."

More like this: