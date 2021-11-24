CHICAGO — Today, a Georgia jury confirmed running—or walking, or breathing, or existing—while Black should never come with a death sentence.



The killing of Ahmaud Arbery leaves a painful mark on history, too reminiscent of the lynch mobs that terrorized Black communities for decades.

For too long, these deaths went overlooked and no one was held responsible. The people of this country wouldn’t stand to let history repeat itself.

Thanks to the advocacy of activists, Ahmaud Arbery’s family, and passionate people across the country who sought justice, his death will not be forgotten, and the perpetrators will be held accountable.

Ahmaud Arbery should still be with us today, and we will continue to work to prevent such a tragedy from impacting our communities again. I’m holding his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, in my heart today. May his family, his loved ones, and everyone hurt by his murder find healing at this time.

