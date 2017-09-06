CHICAGO - The following statement can be attributed to Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti regarding the future of the federal Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Immigration is personal to me. My mother was a refugee from Cuba and my father emigrated legally from Ecuador. While my parents came to this country under very different circumstances, they had the common goal of achieving the American dream.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Republicans and Democrats across the country agree that our current immigration system is broken. The current system divides our communities, incentivizes illegal entry, strains law enforcement, and stymies our economy with uncertainty. Today’s DACA repeal sets a 6-month clock for reform. Congress should take this opportunity to fix our broken immigration system, and in turn address DACA, border security, and a path to citizenship.”

More like this: