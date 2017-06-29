SPRINGFIELD – Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti today released the following statement regarding Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno’s resignation:

“Leader Christine Radogno is an honorable and selfless public servant who fights for the best interests of her constituents and all Illinois families. Her collaborative and dedicated nature has been a positive influence on Springfield throughout her years of service. We will all miss her, and I wish Christine and her family all the best.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Jun 20, 2023 - Brown Bag Bistro Mother-Daughter Duo on Food and Fame

Jun 14, 2023 - Brown Bag Bistro Recognized by America's Best Restaurants

Sep 26, 2023 - Lewis and Clark Wellness Fair to Spotlight Campus and Community Services

Jun 28, 2023 - America's Best Restaurants Tapes at Brown Bag Bistro

Sep 2, 2023 - Organizations Sought for Upcoming L&C Resource and Wellness Fair  

 