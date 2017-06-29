Lt. Governor Sanguinetti: 'Leader Christine Radogno is an honorable and selfless public servant'
SPRINGFIELD – Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti today released the following statement regarding Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno’s resignation:
“Leader Christine Radogno is an honorable and selfless public servant who fights for the best interests of her constituents and all Illinois families. Her collaborative and dedicated nature has been a positive influence on Springfield throughout her years of service. We will all miss her, and I wish Christine and her family all the best.”
