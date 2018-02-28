PEORIA, February 28, 2018—Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti and Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Acting Director Joe Beyer joined employers and employees at the 27th Annual Downstate Illinois Occupational Safety and Health (DIOSH) Day Conference. Illinois OSHA, along with many industry groups, sponsored the event to provide expert occupational safety management resources for employers of all sizes and industries.

“The health and safety of our workers should always be a top priority,” said Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti. “We need to balance worker safety while creating a business climate where companies like the ones at DIOSH Day can compete and flourish.”

The conference offered breakout sessions and networking opportunities with speakers and vendors from industry, higher education and regulatory agencies. It was a venue to learn about best practices and ask questions of peers and compliance agents about how standards are practically applied. Illinois OSHA, a division within IDOL, was available to answer questions and sign up businesses for its On-Site Safety & Health Consultation Program, which offers free, confidential safety assistance to small to medium size employers of 500 or less.

“It is great to see so many workers and businesses come out to learn more about workplace safety,” said IDOL Director Beyer. “Preserving the health and safety of all workers is not just critical for them and their families, but also for the economy at large.”

For the past seven years at DIOSH Day, the State has presented the Governor’s Safety Award to a person who has made significant contributions to safety and health training or research that have had lasting impact for workers. This year, Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti presented the award to Dan Becker, who is the Co-President of Becker Iron & Metal in Venice.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. You can also find IDOL on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or follow on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

