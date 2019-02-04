GODFREY - Lt. Edward "Eddie" Knezevich has left the Godfrey Fire Protection District for a new endeavor, but he will be missed, said both his Chief Erik Kambarian and Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick.

Knezevich left the Godfrey Fire Protection District on Feb. 1 after 18 years of service to the community, with 17 of those years as a career firefighter.

“We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his dedication to the citizens of Godfrey,” Kambarian said. “He served with honor and distinction with Godfrey and was an incredible asset to the community. He has been on numerous fires, medical emergencies and more and he was our car-seat technician. When a mom came in and needed a car seat installed, he gladly provided that service.”

McCormick said from what he understands about Knezevich from his performance he was one of the best and he said he also wishes him well away from the Godfrey Fire Protection District team.

