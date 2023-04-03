DALLAS - Edwardsville High graduate Kate Martin scored 13 points while getting two rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot as LSU had five players in double figures, led by Jasmine Carson's 22 points, to win the NCAA Division-I women's basketball national championship 102-85 in the final played Sunday afternoon at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

It was the first-ever national championship for the Tigers' program, but the fourth for head coach Kim Mulkey, who won her first three titles as head coach of Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019. Her fourth title is a new record, passing Tara Vandeveer of Stanford for most championships by a head coach.

To go along with Carson's 22 points, LSU got 21 points from Alexis Morris, 20 points from LaDahzia Williams, 15 points from Angel Reese and 10 points from Flau'jae Johnson to win the championship game.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa's National Player of the Year, led the Hawkeyes with 30 points and broke the single tournament point-scoring record with 191 points in six games. She had back-to-back 40-plus point games and also set a new all-tournament record with 60 assists.

In addition to Clark and Martin, Iowa had Monika Ciznano score 13 points and Gabbie Marshall 12 points, but the Tigers came out hot, leading 27-22 after the first quarter and 59-42 at halftime.

The Tigers end their season 34-2, while the Hawkeyes finish at 31-8.

The 2024 Women's Final Four will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Apr. 5 and 7.

