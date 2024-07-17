A gradual drop in testosterone is a normal part of aging, and most men don't experience any real symptoms or problems.

Others may not be so fortunate.

They may notice muscles getting thinner and weaker and a loss of body hair over time.

Or the shift can be subtle like mood changes, less energy, a lack of concentration or a lack of sex drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shitladas Pamnani, MD, a primary care physician with OSF HealthCare says men, like women, experience major hormonal changes, especially in their testosterone levels as they age.

Some call it “male menopause.”

“Our energy goes down, sex drive goes down, it’s a natural cycle,” says Dr. Pamnani. “Our skin is not the same as we age, and other body organs, including hormone producing glands, are not functioning as well either as testosterone levels naturally decline.”

Recently, a study published in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that low testosterone in men can also lead to an increased risk of dying.

While age is a major factor in testosterone levels, illnesses can play a role, too.

Type 2 diabetes and obesity can affect all levels, as can treatments such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy and steroid medicines.

More like this: