Loveless has big day against Alton in regional title game
Kallen Loveless cracked a grand slam and allowed only two hits on the mound and struck out 10 to lead Edwardsville’s girls to an 11-1 IHSA Class 4A regional softball championship win over Alton on Monday.
Loveless wasn’t the only one who had a big outing for the Tigers. Ari Arnold had a two-RBI single. Jordan Corby was two for three with three RBIs. Hayley Green had three hits in four at-bats.
The regional championship was Edwardsville’s fourth in a row. Torrie Kruse and Katelyn Bobrowski each added one hit.
Rachel McCoy and Katelyn Presley added hits for Alton.
Edwardsville scored five runs in the second inning; four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth and sixth inning for the 11-1 win. Alton scored its long run in the third inning.
