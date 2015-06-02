Kallen Loveless of Edwardsville rounds the bases after cracking a grand slam home run. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

 

Kallen Loveless cracked a grand slam and allowed only two hits on the mound and struck out 10 to lead Edwardsville’s girls to an 11-1 IHSA Class 4A regional softball championship win over Alton on Monday.

 

Loveless wasn’t the only one who had a big outing for the Tigers. Ari Arnold had a two-RBI single. Jordan Corby was two for three with three RBIs. Hayley Green had three hits in four at-bats.

 

The regional championship was Edwardsville’s fourth in a row. Torrie Kruse and Katelyn Bobrowski each added one hit.

Rachel McCoy and Katelyn Presley added hits for Alton.

 

Edwardsville scored five runs in the second inning; four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth and sixth inning for the 11-1 win. Alton scored its long run in the third inning.

 

 

