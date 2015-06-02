Kallen Loveless cracked a grand slam and allowed only two hits on the mound and struck out 10 to lead Edwardsville’s girls to an 11-1 IHSA Class 4A regional softball championship win over Alton on Monday.

Loveless wasn’t the only one who had a big outing for the Tigers. Ari Arnold had a two-RBI single. Jordan Corby was two for three with three RBIs. Hayley Green had three hits in four at-bats.

The regional championship was Edwardsville’s fourth in a row. Torrie Kruse and Katelyn Bobrowski each added one hit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rachel McCoy and Katelyn Presley added hits for Alton.

Edwardsville scored five runs in the second inning; four runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth and sixth inning for the 11-1 win. Alton scored its long run in the third inning.

More like this: