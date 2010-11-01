Alton, IL – Lovejoy Elementary Parents and Teachers promise a fun-filled and unique event to raise money for their organization. On this Friday, November 5th at 7 pm, Quarter Auction Mania will break out in the school gym at 1043 Tremont St in Alton. The Quarter Auction Mania Party is a cross between an auction, a raffle, and a home party and it’s FUN, FUN, FUN!

Doors open at 6 pm with food, snacks, and drinks available for purchase. 20+ Home based direct sales vendors will be on hand to auction off their items just in time for the holidays. Each vendor will also be available to take individual orders. There will be door prizes, cash and carry items, 50/50 tickets and a lot of fun and games for people of all ages. Click here to

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarter Mania Auction Fundraising Parties are presented by the Original Quarter Mania Auction. You can contact them at 618-580-7333, http://www.quarterauctionmania.com/ or online at http://RiverBender.com/directory keyword quarter to download the flyer with complete details.

More like this: