ST. LOUIS – Both Que Love and Jaylen Townsend scored 23 points, while Sydney Harris added 10 as Edwardsville rallied from 16 points down in the third quarter to take a 71-68 win over Lutheran North in double overtime in an important girls basketball game Monday night at the Crusaders’ gym in north St. Louis County.

The Tigers trailed 47-31 with 3:38 left in the third quarter, but then went on a 13-0 run to pull within three at the end of the period and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take the lead at 50-47. Lutheran North then went on to take a 58-54 lead with 10 seconds left, but a lay-in by Love and two Kylie Burg free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 58-58 and sent it into extra time.

In the first overtime, Edwardsville again trailed, but a three-pointer by Love with 10 seconds left tied things up again at 63-63, forcing a second overtime. In the period, a Harris free throw gave the Tigers a 70-66 lead, but the Crusaders scored with 5.5. seconds left. A Love free throw with 0.2 seconds left clinched the game for Edwardsville 71-68,

Madison Buford led North with 25 points, while Kaylynn Hayden and Jordyn White chipped in with 11 points each.

The Tigers are now 24-2, and start a three-game homestand to close out the regular season Thursday night against East St. Louis, with the tip-off time coming at 7:30 p.m. The Crusaders, who took the recent Queen of Hearts tournament at Villa Duchesne High in suburban St. Louis, fell to 14-5.

