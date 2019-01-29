Love, Townsend score 23 points each as Tigers rally to win over Lutheran North in OT
ST. LOUIS – Both Que Love and Jaylen Townsend scored 23 points, while Sydney Harris added 10 as Edwardsville rallied from 16 points down in the third quarter to take a 71-68 win over Lutheran North in double overtime in an important girls basketball game Monday night at the Crusaders’ gym in north St. Louis County.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers trailed 47-31 with 3:38 left in the third quarter, but then went on a 13-0 run to pull within three at the end of the period and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take the lead at 50-47. Lutheran North then went on to take a 58-54 lead with 10 seconds left, but a lay-in by Love and two Kylie Burg free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 58-58 and sent it into extra time.
In the first overtime, Edwardsville again trailed, but a three-pointer by Love with 10 seconds left tied things up again at 63-63, forcing a second overtime. In the period, a Harris free throw gave the Tigers a 70-66 lead, but the Crusaders scored with 5.5. seconds left. A Love free throw with 0.2 seconds left clinched the game for Edwardsville 71-68,
Madison Buford led North with 25 points, while Kaylynn Hayden and Jordyn White chipped in with 11 points each.
The Tigers are now 24-2, and start a three-game homestand to close out the regular season Thursday night against East St. Louis, with the tip-off time coming at 7:30 p.m. The Crusaders, who took the recent Queen of Hearts tournament at Villa Duchesne High in suburban St. Louis, fell to 14-5.
More like this: