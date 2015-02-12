Love is in the air for Doggie Daycare Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The dogs are treated on Valentine’s Day here at LaBest Pet Resort and Spa! We are having a special Valentine’s Party for our Doggie Daycare guests this Friday, February 13th, 2015. We will have a Valentine exchange provided by LaBest, so our fur-friends can give their best friend or special sweetie something special. Start practicing your best doggie kisses and be ready to pucker up! We are having a smooching contest! The winner will receive a gift basket made from LaBest! Guests will receive a special Valentine’s Day photo and goodie bag to take home! Article continues after sponsor message *This event is $9.95 additional to Daycare. Space is limited, so give us a call and get signed up today! 618-692-6399 When celebrating Valentine’s Day with that special someone, please keep your pet’s safety in mind: Here are five great tips that help will keep your pets safe this Valentine's Day. Melts in Your Mouth, Not in Theirs. Everyone knows that chocolate causes abnormally high heart rhythms in dogs, among other problems. But not everyone is aware that baking chocolate is especially toxic. While an M&M or two may not do any harm, a dog or cat that snatches a large chunk of baking chocolate from the counter may end up in the ER. It is essential to keep all chocolates out of your pet's reach. Yes, even that last raspberry-filled nugget from the assorted box of chocolates no one ever seems to want to eat. Skip the Candygram. Sugar-free candies and gums often contain large amounts of xylitol, a sweetener that is toxic to pets, especially dogs. If ingested, it may cause vomiting, loss of coordination, seizures, and in severe cases, liver failure. Restart the Heart. If your dog or cat should ingest large amounts of chocolate, gum, or candy, it may go into cardiac arrest. Be prepared by learning the proper methods for artificial respiration and CPR. A Rose is Just a Rose. But then again, it can also be a something that hurts your pets. The aroma from your floral arrangement may be too enticing for your dog or cat, and it only takes a nibble to cause a severe reaction. Even small amounts may lead to cases of upset stomachs or vomiting, particularly if the plant or flower is toxic. Be extremely careful if your arrangement contains lilies, as these lovely flowers are fatally poisonous to cats. To Give or Not to Give. Are you planning to gift a loved one a new puppy or kitten for Valentine's Day? You may want to reconsider. Mull it over and do your homework -- animals are not disposable, nor can they easily be repackaged, re-gifted, or returned if the recipient is not pleased. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip