Love, Harris pace Tigers to 25th win over Flyers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE 54, EAST ST. LOUIS 41: Que Love led the Tigers with 14 points, while Sydney Harris came up with 13 as the Tigers defeated the Flyers at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Shawnta Johnson led East Side with 14 points, while Mya Glanton had 11. The Tigers are now 25-2 on the year, while the Flyers drop to 9-17. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip