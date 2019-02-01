Love, Harris pace Tigers to 25th win over Flyers
February 1, 2019 6:07 AM
EDWARDSVILLE 54, EAST ST. LOUIS 41: Que Love led the Tigers with 14 points, while Sydney Harris came up with 13 as the Tigers defeated the Flyers at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Shawnta Johnson led East Side with 14 points, while Mya Glanton had 11.
The Tigers are now 25-2 on the year, while the Flyers drop to 9-17.