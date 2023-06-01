CHICAGO - Someone could jump-start June 2023 as a multi-millionaire. The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a mouth-watering $16.55 million.

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it will surpass the last record-making Lotto jackpot won in June 2020 of $16.5 million.

While a couple of $1 million Lotto prizes were won by lucky winners in Romeoville and Oak Forest in April, the jackpot is still up for grabs.

In total this year, nearly 3.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $14 million in prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

