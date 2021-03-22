CHICAGO — The Illinois Lottery today announced game enhancements to the local game, Lotto, giving players better odds of winning and creating more millionaires in Illinois.

Two great game enhancements for Lotto will improve the experience for players. Firstly, following the regular Lotto draw, every ticket for that draw will automatically be entered into two subsequent draws, giving players two additional chances to win a prize of $1 million. Plus, the numbers that players can choose from will reduce from 52 to 50, improving the odds for players to win across all prize tiers.

All three Lotto drawings will occur sequentially, and the results will be posted online and available in-store following each drawing. The game enhancements for Lotto go into effect overnight on Monday, March 29 and the first drawing featuring these enhancements will be Thursday, April 1.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the player experience at all levels,” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays. “The changes to the Lotto game will increase the odds of winning and will give our players more chances to become a millionaire.”

Lotto is an Illinois-only game and will still be played the same way with drawings on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Players select six numbers or select Quick Pick to be in the draw. Tickets that match all six numbers win the jackpot. To multiply non-jackpot winnings, players will still have the option to add Extra Shot® to their Lotto ticket purchase. The Lotto jackpot starts at $2 million and grows between drawings until it’s won, giving players the chance to win a multi-million dollar jackpot three times a week.

To support the improved player experience, the price per line of Lotto will increase from $1 to $2.

