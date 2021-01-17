CHICAGO – Lottery fever has swept the nation. Saturday evening’s Powerball® jackpot rolled and is now an estimated $730 million for the next drawing. And that’s not the only game in town - the Mega Millions® jackpot is at an estimated $850 million dollars!

History continues to be made as this is only the second time that both jackpots have simultaneously rolled with jackpots over $600 million. In total, there is now an estimated $1.58 billion in total jackpot prizes to be won across both games.

Millionaires are being made across Illinois. One lucky Powerball player from southern Illinois will wake up $1 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in last night’s draw. The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1300 N. Carbon St. in Marion, Illinois.

The Lottery encourages all players who bought a Powerball ticket from that store to sign their name on the back of the ticket and check IllinoisLottery.com for game results and more information on how to claim a prize.

This recent win brings the tally to 2 new millionaires in-state in the past five days, following a $1 million Mega Millions win in Chicago earlier this week. The next draw date for Mega Millions is Tuesday, January 19 and the next draw date for Powerball is Wednesday, January 20.

If purchasing your ticket in-store throughout the month of January, the Illinois Lottery is giving players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball for the current draw, one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket.

One lottery player won $100,000 on Saturday’s Lucky Day Lotto midday draw - all thanks to the free ticket they received in-store! The winning ticket is from Lenny’s Gas ‘N Wash at 1201 W. Jefferson Street in Shorewood.

When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

However, you won’t have to venture much further than your couch to pick up a game ticket, as the Illinois Lottery offers multiple ways to play. Draw-based game tickets can be purchased by players online via IllinoisLottery.com and the Illinois Lottery app.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each. Players can add the Megaplier or the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorials and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

