EDWARDSVILLE - AAIC inc. proudly announces the promotion of Lossie Erin Morris to Principal. Erin joined AAIC in 2001, in the Construction Administration department and has risen through several management positions, most recently Director of Operations. Erin is the third generation Morris to be named Principal, joining founding partner Charles C. and managing partner Calvin C.

AAIC, founded in 1963, provides Architecture, Master Planning, Project Management, and Construction Management services. As a graduate of Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, Erin has a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

